RDA Seals 50 Illegal Commercial Units, Removes Encroachments On Chakri Road
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) sealed 50 illegal commercial units and removed encroachments during an anti-encroachment operation conducted on Chakri Road here on Saturday.
According to an RDA spokesman, the operation was carried out on the directions of Secretary Housing Punjab Capt (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal and under the supervision of RDA Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza.
The enforcement squad removed illegal vending stalls, temporary and permanent encroachments, and unauthorised structures obstructing public pathways and compromising safety. Commercial activities being run without payment of commercialisation charges were also targeted.
The operation was led by Assistant Director Building Control Shiza Tanweer, along with Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik and other enforcement staff, with the support of the Dhamial Police.
RDA DG Kinza Murtaza reiterated the Authority’s commitment to curb illegal constructions, saying that “there will be no compromise on the safety and well-being of Rawalpindi’s residents.” She stressed that compliance with anti-encroachment regulations and dengue standard operating procedures was mandatory, warning strict action against violators.
She added that the measures were being taken in line with the zero-tolerance policy of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz against encroachments and illegal developments.
The DG urged property owners, builders and residents to follow legal guidelines, cooperate with the RDA and adopt dengue precautions. She also appealed to citizens to help keep Rawalpindi’s streets safer, accessible and free from congestion.
