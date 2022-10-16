RDA seals 50 shops, two CNG stations on Adyala Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings sealed 50 shops and two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations on Adyala Road Rawalpindi.

According to RDA spokesman, the Director General, (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA to launch an operation against illegal commercial buildings and take strict action against the rules violators.

He said that the grand operation against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions was in full swing and the authority was making efforts to control illegal development of such projects.

He said that the LU&BC Wing's staff including Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others took part in the operation and the shops and CNG stations of the rules violators were sealed.

He said that the owners of the aforesaid properties had violated approved plans/maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The owners of illegal commercial buildings constructed shops and CNG stations without approval and No Objection Certificates.

He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The spokesman said that the DG had also ordered the authorities concerned to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings, check commercialization, complementary maps, plans of the buildings and take solid steps to regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings on Adyala Road.

The citizens had also been requested to remove encroachments otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.