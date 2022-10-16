UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals 50 Shops, Two CNG Stations On Adyala Road

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

RDA seals 50 shops, two CNG stations on Adyala Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings sealed 50 shops and two Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations on Adyala Road Rawalpindi.

According to RDA spokesman, the Director General, (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA to launch an operation against illegal commercial buildings and take strict action against the rules violators.

He said that the grand operation against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions was in full swing and the authority was making efforts to control illegal development of such projects.

He said that the LU&BC Wing's staff including Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others took part in the operation and the shops and CNG stations of the rules violators were sealed.

He said that the owners of the aforesaid properties had violated approved plans/maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The owners of illegal commercial buildings constructed shops and CNG stations without approval and No Objection Certificates.

He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The spokesman said that the DG had also ordered the authorities concerned to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings, check commercialization, complementary maps, plans of the buildings and take solid steps to regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings on Adyala Road.

The citizens had also been requested to remove encroachments otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

Related Topics

CNG Punjab Road Rawalpindi Gas All Housing

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.