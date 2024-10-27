RDA Seals 57 Under-construction Buildings On Dengue SOPs Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) sealed 57 under-construction buildings in different areas during this month on dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violations.
According to RDA spokesman, RDA had accelerated its ongoing efforts to combat dengue fever by implementing comprehensive prevention strategies.
He said that the authorities concerned of RDA had been directed to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue SOPs issued by the Punjab government.
He informed that chairing a meeting held here former Member National Assembly, Haji Pervaiz, the Coordinator of anti-dengue campaign and Vice President, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rawalpindi District had directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts in this regard.
He underlined urgent need for the full implementation of SOPs issued by the government to prevent the virus proliferation.
Haji Pervaiz said, “Counter measures must be intensified and there should be no reduction in efforts to ensure public safety as the current season is posing a heightened risk for the growth and spread of dengue larvae.
”
The Coordinator called for increased surveillance to identify potential breeding sites for dengue larvae, urging all the stakeholders to remain vigilant.
Haji Pervaiz urged the residents particularly of approved private housing schemes including Faisal Town, Top City, Mumtaz City, University Town, and Gandhara City to actively participate in preventive measures.
He highlighted the importance of clearing stagnant water from all areas and conducting public awareness campaigns, which are essential not only for dengue prevention but also for overall improvement of public health.
The spokesman informed that on the directives of Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza, dengue SOPs are being enforced and strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against those violating SOPs.
