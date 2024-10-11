RDA Seals 601 Under-construction Buildings On Dengue SOPs Violations
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking strict action against the dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) sealed 601 under-construction buildings.
According to a RDA spokesman, RDA had accelerated its ongoing operation against the SOPs violators to control dengue.
Chairing a meeting held here, former Member National Assembly, Haji Pervaiz and Tayyab Qureshi, coordinator anti-dengue campaign emphasized the need for RDA and the housing schemes to ensure full compliance with anti-dengue SOPs issued by the Punjab government.
Haji Pervaiz said that all anti-dengue SOPs must be fully implemented. Any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, he warned.
During the meeting, Assistant Director, Building Control and Dengue Focal Person, Muhammad Dawood gave detailed briefing on anti-dengue efforts.
He informed that under the guidance of Director General, Kinza Murtaza, strict enforcement of dengue SOPs is underway and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.
RDA had sealed 601 under-construction buildings during the campaign against dengue started on September 1, in Dhok Munshi, Jalal Deen, Kotha Kalan and other areas.
The current weather conditions are conducive for breeding of dengue larvae, Haji Pervaiz said and underscored the importance of strictly adhering to anti-dengue SOPs.
He highlighted the critical role of private housing societies during the peak dengue season in collaborating with health department authorities to ensure compliance with the necessary SOPs.
Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mahmood Janjua, Deputy Director Finance, Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Building Control, Atif Mehmood, Deputy Director Public Relations, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, Assistant Director Finance, Arshad Javed, Assistant Director Planning Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director BC Rimsha and representatives of the approved private housing schemes attended the meeting.
