RDA seals 7 illegal markets, 3 residential buildings on Dhamial Kalyal, Chak Beli Khan roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza on Thursday sealed seven illegal markets and three residential buildings on Dhamial Kalyal and Chak Beli Khan roads.
According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted targeted operations against unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings on Dhamial Kalyal Road, GT Road and Chak Beli Khan Road, Rawalpindi.
During the operation, the squad sealed seven illegal and unauthorized commercial markets and three houses, he informed.
The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Squad including Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials.
The owners of the properties in violation of approved plans and maps constructed buildings.
Despite prior notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates.
The spokesman said that the DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict measures against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities. The Building Control Wing had also been instructed to conduct a survey about illegal residential and commercial buildings.
The spokesman urged the citizens not to indulge in illegal construction activities and remove encroachments on their own to avoid any legal action.
