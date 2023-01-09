UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals Al-Karim Marquee Constructed Illegally On G.T.Road

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 07:17 PM

RDA seals Al-Karim Marquee constructed illegally on G.T.Road

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Monday launched an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings and sealed Al-Karim Marquee constructed illegally on G.T.Road

According to an RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA on the directives of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa carried out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that LU&BC Wing also cleared debris of a building from the road near Rabia Banglows.

He said the RDA team including Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation and sealed the Marquee constructed in violation of the rules.

The DG RDA had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized residential cum commercial constructions and encroachments without any discrimination.

He said the DG RDA had also directed the officials concerned to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings and other rules violators.

The citizens were also advised to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he added.

