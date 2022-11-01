UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals Booking Offices Of Two Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

RDA seals booking offices of two illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday conducted raids and sealed booking offices of two illegal private housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Directorate RDA sealed the illegal booking offices at Moza Thalian near the new airport Islamabad and Commercial Market, Rawalpindi.

He said the owners of the illegal housing schemes were running booking offices without prior approval of the schemes in violation of the Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

The authorities concerned with the directives of the DG were taking legal action against illegal advertising and marketing of illegal housing schemes, he said adding, the authorities also issued notices to the owners of the illegal housing projects.

The RDA had also registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against the rules violators, he added.

The spokesman said that the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements, adding, in this regard, the planning wing of the RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

He said that the DG had also requested the departments concerned including the Parks and Horticulture Authority, Local Government and Rawalpindi Cantonment board they should not give approval for advertisements of illegal housing schemes. Prior approval letters may be sought from RDA to save the people from fraud and cheating, he added.

He said the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and check the status of the projects before any investment on RDA's official website rda.gop.pk.

