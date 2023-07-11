Open Menu

RDA Seals Commercial Buildings At Minara Residencia

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RDA seals commercial buildings at Minara Residencia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday carried out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial constructions and sealed high-rise commercial buildings at Minara Residencia, G.T Road, Mouza Kotha Kalan.

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad RDA including Deputy Director, Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director, Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation under section 39 of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 against illegal commercial constructions and sealed the high rise commercial buildings.

The spokesman said that taking legal action, notices were also issued to the owner of the property namely Khayal Zaman.

He said that the owner of the property had violated approved plans/maps, violated the PDC Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates.

The spokesman said that the DG had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

He said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal commercial buildings in the controlled area of RDA.

