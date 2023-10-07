RDA seals eight illegal commercial properties in Civil Lines area

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, here on Saturday carried out an operation against illegal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, here on Saturday carried out an operation against illegal and

unauthorized commercial use of residential buildings and sealed eight properties in Civil Lines area.

According to the RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA conducted the operation and took action against the rules violators. The properties constructed on plot number 8, plot number B-10 Dupilex, plot number 11, Kamal Homeo Cure Centre, plot number 39, plot number 17 and plot number 17-A Silver Oaks school, plot number 38 Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) School, plot number 24, plot number 25, Fauji Security Services, CIT, Civil Lines, were sealed.

He said that the Enforcement Squad including the Deputy Director of Building Control, Assistant Director of Building Control/ Incharge Enforcement Squad, Building Superintendent, and Building Inspectors carried out the operation

under section 39 of the Punjab Development of Cities (PDC) Act 1976.

The spokesman said that earlier notices were also issued to the owners of these properties namely Tahir Shahzad, Sh Usman, Asad Pervaiz Qureshi, Muhammad Zaman, Talha Umar, Hamid Iqbal, Dr. Rustam and Khalid Mehmood.

He said that the owners of the sealed properties violated approved plans/maps, the PDC Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates.

He said that the DG had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The spokesman informed that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding illegal residential and commercial buildings so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against the rules violators.

The citizens were also requested to remove encroachment to avoid legal action, he added.