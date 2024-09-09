RDA Seals Four Buildings In Millat Colony, High Court Road
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza while conducting an operation sealed a residential building and three shops in Millat Colony and High Court Road.
According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad while conducting a targeted operation against unauthorized/illegal residential cum commercial buildings and illegal installation in Millat Colony, High Court Road, and on Old Airport Road Rawalpindi sealed a residential building and three shops besides seizing fiber cable equipment being used for illegal installation.
The operations were carried out by the Enforcement Squad including the Building Superintendent Fahad Shahzad Bhatti, Building Inspector Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmad, Building Surveyor Malik Aamir Mahmood, and other RDA officials.
The property owners violated approved building plans and maps, he said adding, that despite prior notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.
The owners constructed illegal residential and commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
Kinza Murtaza had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to enforce stringent measures against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities, the spokesman said.
He informed that the Building Control Wing had also been instructed by the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing operations against illegal residential and commercial buildings.
The citizens were urged to remove encroachments on their own to avoid any legal action, he added.
