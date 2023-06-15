UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals Four Schools, Laboratory

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 07:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday sealed four schools Beaconhouse, Two Silver Oaks school buildings, Kamal Laboratory in Civil Line Housing Scheme and Jinnah Foundation High School in Asghar Mall Scheme.

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA while carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal residential cum commercial buildings in Civil Line Housing and Asghar Mall Schemes took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that the Enforcement Squad including Assistant Director Building Control, Assistant Director Land, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation and sealed the five commercial buildings which were constructed violating the rules.

The spokesman informed that earlier notices were also issued to the owners of the properties namely Dr.

Mansoor Jan, Muhammad Yousaf, Salman Yousaf, Sadat Rashid, Asad Pervaiz Qureshi, Amir and Amer Malik who had violated approved building plans, maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

They constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No objection Certificates (NoCs).

He said that the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The DG had also ordered the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in RDA controlled areas, he said adding, the citizens had also been advised to remove encroachments on their own to avoid any legal action.

