RDA Seals Housing Scheme Head Office Over Regulatory Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Enforcement Squad, in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, had sealed the head office of the University Town Housing Scheme located in G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
The RDA spokesman informed that acting on the directives of the Director General of RDA Kinza Murtaza, the sealing operation was carried out considering the multiple violations of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules, 2021, including unlawful sale of plots, illegal development activities, fraudulent practices, deceptive marketing, multiple complaints by allottees through various forums such as Ombudsman Punjab, CM Portal and PM Portal.
The DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, emphasised that RDA was committed to ensuring that all housing schemes comply with the laws to protect the public’s interests and uphold the city’s development standards.
“We will not tolerate any violations that compromise the safety and well-being of residents or the integrity of urban development.”
The operation was led by Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, Deputy Director Admn Iftikhar Ali, Assistant Director Planning Ali Raza, concerned Magistrate Islamabad Ghulam Murtaza and others concerned.
