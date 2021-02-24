RDA seals IESCO Sherpao Colony office on non-payment of dues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directives of Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar, the Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate, RDA on Wednesday sealed the office of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in Sherpao Colony here for non-payment of lease dues.

IESCO was directed to pay outstanding dues worth Rs. 8.

871 million which were not cleared for the last 30 years.

The DG directed the authorities concerned to take action in accordance with the law.

The RDA team comprising LD&EM Director Saima Younus, Deputy Director Estate Management Iftikhar Ali Janjua, Assistant Director LD&EM, Building Inspectors and other staff with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police sealed the office.

The RDA spokesman informed that when IESCO will pay the arrears, the lease of its office will be renewed and the sealed office would be de-sealed.