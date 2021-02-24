UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Seals IESCO Sherpao Colony Office On Non-payment Of Dues

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

RDA seals IESCO Sherpao Colony office on non-payment of dues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directives of Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar, the Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate, RDA on Wednesday sealed the office of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in Sherpao Colony here for non-payment of lease dues.

IESCO was directed to pay outstanding dues worth Rs. 8.

871 million which were not cleared for the last 30 years.

The DG directed the authorities concerned to take action in accordance with the law.

The RDA team comprising LD&EM Director Saima Younus, Deputy Director Estate Management Iftikhar Ali Janjua, Assistant Director LD&EM, Building Inspectors and other staff with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police sealed the office.

The RDA spokesman informed that when IESCO will pay the arrears, the lease of its office will be renewed and the sealed office would be de-sealed.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Tawazun to support Al Fattan Holding Investment’ ..

46 minutes ago

KU issues registration schedule of MA, BA and BCom ..

15 minutes ago

Sarhad University, Pakistan Consulate in UAE ink M ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

1 hour ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.