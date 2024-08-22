RDA seals illegal commercial properties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza while conducting an operation sealed illegal commercial properties in Bahria Town Phase-VIII.

According to a RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted a targeted operation against unauthorized commercial buildings in Bahria Town Phase-VIII, and sealed the Amlairz Premium Hyper Market Plaza and Triple-A Heights constructed on Plot No. 11 on Lake View Road.

Assistant Director, Building Control, Building Inspectors and other officials took part in the operation and sealed the illegal commercial properties as the property owners identified as Azeem Shahid, Abid Shahid and Fawad Bashir violated the approved building plans and maps.

Despite prior notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs), the spokesman said.

He informed that the DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities.