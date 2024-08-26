RDA Seals Illegal Commercial Properties In Sherpao Colony, Saidpur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed and demolished illegal commercial properties in Sherpao Colony and Saidpur Scheme.
According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza conducted a targeted operation against unauthorized commercial buildings in Sherpao Colony and Saidpur Housing Scheme, Rawalpindi and demolished a hut and a shop constructed on Plot No 17 in Sherpao Colony and sealed Medical Company Zaib Distributor and Shah Cement Agency at Plot No 375 in Saidpur Housing Scheme.
The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Squad, which included the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials as the property owners, identified as Muhammad Mushtaq and Shafiq violated approved building plans and maps.
Despite prior notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates.
He informed that the DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities without any discrimination.
The spokesman urged the citizens not to indulge in illegal constriction activities and remove encroachments if any to avoid legal action.
