Open Menu

RDA Seals Illegal Commercial Properties In Sherpao Colony, Saidpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

RDA seals illegal commercial properties in Sherpao Colony, Saidpur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed and demolished illegal commercial properties in Sherpao Colony and Saidpur Scheme.

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza conducted a targeted operation against unauthorized commercial buildings in Sherpao Colony and Saidpur Housing Scheme, Rawalpindi and demolished a hut and a shop constructed on Plot No 17 in Sherpao Colony and sealed Medical Company Zaib Distributor and Shah Cement Agency at Plot No 375 in Saidpur Housing Scheme.

The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Squad, which included the Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials as the property owners, identified as Muhammad Mushtaq and Shafiq violated approved building plans and maps.

Despite prior notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates.

He informed that the DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities without any discrimination.

The spokesman urged the citizens not to indulge in illegal constriction activities and remove encroachments if any to avoid legal action.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Saidpur Rawalpindi Housing

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

8 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

8 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

8 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

8 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

8 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

8 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

8 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

8 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

8 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

8 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

8 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan