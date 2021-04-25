UrduPoint.com
RDA Seals Illegally Constructed 10 Plazas, 22 Shops & 8 Houses

Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :On the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) grand operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions are underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects.

The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing's staff including In-charge Demolition Squad Asif Bashir Tarar and Building Inspectors and others have taken strict action against illegal residential cum commercial buildings, sealed five illegal plazas in Bahria Town Phase-8, three plazas and 22 illegal shops in Kalyal – Dhamial Road Rawalpindi, two plazas and eight illegal homes in Gulraiz Housing Scheme Rawalpindi.

The Director LU&BC Jamshaid Aftab said 40 notices and 10 challans have been issued to the owners of illegally constructed buildings.

LU&BC Wing has also received fees/charges of Rs 25.75 million from various residential cum commercial buildings last week in lieu of commercialization fee.

The owners of the above mentioned properties have violated approved plans / maps violating the Punjab Development of States Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations, 2020 and constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval and NOC.

The DG RDA has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

