RDA Seals Illegally Constructed Factory On 'Lakho' Road

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 11:12 PM

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza here on Friday sealed a factory illegally constructed on 'Lakho' Road

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted a raid and sealed an unauthorized building, in which a plastic tank factory was established.

The squad, led by the Assistant Director, Building Control conducted the operation and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violator.

The spokesperson further informed that earlier, the property owner, Ghulam Akbar who violated approved building plan and map, was issued three notices and warned of the legal action.

The owner of the factory had violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and constructed a commercial building without the necessary approval and No Objection Certificate.

The DG had instructed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict measures against encroachments, unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

He informed that the authority had urged the citizens not to violate rules and regulations and remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action.

