RDA Seals One Plaza And 6 Shops On Chakri Road, Removes Encroachments On G.T. Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM

RDA seals one plaza and 6 shops on Chakri Road, removes encroachments on G.T. Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) On the directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the Enforcement Squad of the Authority on Saturday continued its operations against illegal constructions and encroachments in Rawalpindi. During the operation, one plaza, six shops were sealed on Chakri Road, while encroachments were removed from G.T. Road, Rawalpindi.

The DG RDA emphasized that no one would be allowed to carry out illegal construction activities. She stated that the ongoing crackdown was in line with the clear instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, Ms.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has mandated a zero-tolerance policy against illegal developments, encroachments and unauthorized commercial activities.

The DG further said that FIRs would be lodged and strict and discriminate action would be taken against violators.

The RDA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring law and order in development zones and promoting a clean and sustainable urban environment for the citizens of Rawalpindi.

The operation was executed by Building Surveyor, Aamir Mahmood and other RDA staff members.

