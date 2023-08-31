RDA seals plaza, shops on Gulraiz Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday carried out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings and sealed an office, a plaza and six shops on Gulraiz Road.

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad including Deputy Director Building Control, Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others took part in the operation and sealed the plaza and shops.

He informed that notices were also issued to the owners of the properties namely Ansar, Riasat, Liaqat, Waqas and Safeer who violated approved building plans/maps, RDA Building & Zoning Regulations 2020 to construct illegal commercial buildings.

The spokesman said that the DG had directed the Land Use and Building Control Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The DG also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings.

The citizens were also advised to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he added.