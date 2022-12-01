UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals Raja Bazar Parking Plaza Over Non-payment Of Rent

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Thursday, sealed Raja Bazar Parking Plaza over non-payment of the rent.

According to RDA spokesman, the Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate RDA sealed the plaza as the contractor Naeem Khan was defaulter and not paying rent of the Parking Plaza for the last three months.

He said that Assistant Director Estate Management, Raja Waqar Asghar along with the staff concerned conducted the operation against the contractor and sealed the Parking Plaza under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations.

The spokesman informed that notices were also issued to the contractor to clear outstanding dues but he could not clear the rent amount.

