RDA Seals Site Office Of Illegal Housing Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 06:58 PM

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday sealed the site office of illegal housing scheme namely Capital Valley at Mouza Katarian and Thallian

According to an RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad, in an operation against illegal housing schemes, sealed the site office.

He said Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering, RDA had also submitted applications at Police Station Rawat to lodge First Information Reports against three illegal housing schemes namely Atlantic City Housing Scheme, High Capital City Housing Scheme at Chak Beli Road Rawalpindi and Century Town Housing Scheme at G.T. Road Rawalpindi.

He informed that the Enforcement Squad of RDA was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

He said a notice had also been issued to Sohail Nawaz Cheema, the owner of Capital Valley which was not an approved project.

The Enforcement Squad RDA including Incharge/Assistant Director of Building Control, Deputy Incharge and Superintendent Scheme carried out the operation as the administration was running an illegal housing scheme's site office in violation of the rules.

The RDA spokesman said that the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized housing scheme and check the status of the housing projects on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG had also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and encroachments without any discrimination.

RDA had also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and PTCL not to extend their services to illegal housing schemes as their status was unapproved and illegal, he added.

