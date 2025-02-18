Open Menu

RDA Seals Site Office Of University Town On Rules Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday conducted an operation and sealed the site office of the University Town Housing Scheme

According to RDA spokesman, RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, sealed the site office of the University Town Housing Scheme on multiple violations of the rules and regulations, alongside numerous public complaints regarding the scheme's non-compliance.

RDA is making all-out efforts to ensuring adherence to legal and regulatory standards to protect public interests, he added.

The DG emphasized that RDA is committed to ensuring that all housing schemes comply with the laws to protect the public interests and uphold the city’s development standards.

“We will not tolerate any violations that compromise the safety and well-being of the residents or the integrity of urban development. This action reflects our commitment to enforcing building regulations, ensuring transparency, and maintaining accountability across all housing schemes,” she added.

The RDA Enforcement Squad would continue to monitor developments in the area, and additional legal measures would be pursued if necessary to address the violations.

Deputy Director Estate Management, Masood Arshad, Assistant Director Planning and Enforcement Incharge, Ali Raza, Assistant Director Estate Management Raja Waqar and other team members took part in the operation.

