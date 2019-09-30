RDA seals site offices of 5 illegal housing schemes

Under the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi, the Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) has taken strict action against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ):Under the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi, the Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) has taken strict action against illegal housing schemes.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan informed informed on Sunday that RDA sealed site offices of five illegal housing schemes namely Faisal Town/Iqbal Town, Wah Residencia, Fahad Town Phase 1, II and III, Wah Enclave Residencia and CPEC Mall in Tehsil Taxila Rawalpindi. Under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, notices have been issued to the owners of the above mentioned five illegal housing schemes, he added.

The RDA staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police stations, carried out operation against above mentioned five illegal housing schemes.

The RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized housing scheme the status of which is declared illegal. It could be checked on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

The RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved/illegal.