UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals Site Offices Of 'Capital Valley'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RDA seals site offices of 'Capital Valley'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Tuesday sealed site offices of illegal housing scheme namely Capital Valley.

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad while carrying out an operation against illegal housing scheme namely Capital Valley situated at mouza Katarian and Thallian, sealed site offices and issued notice to Sohail Nawaz Cheema, the owner of the housing scheme.

He said the Enforcement Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Superintendent Scheme and others took part in the operation as the owner of this property was running illegal housing schemes' site offices in violation of the rules.

The spokesman said the DG advised the general public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and their site offices should be sealed.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi SITE Housing

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General and Chancellor of Islamic Un ..

OIC Secretary-General and Chancellor of Islamic University of Technology Preside ..

13 minutes ago
 The Latest vivo V27e Smartphone Now Available for ..

The Latest vivo V27e Smartphone Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

60 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.