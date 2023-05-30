RDA seals site offices of 'Capital Valley'

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Tuesday sealed site offices of illegal housing scheme namely Capital Valley.

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad while carrying out an operation against illegal housing scheme namely Capital Valley situated at mouza Katarian and Thallian, sealed site offices and issued notice to Sohail Nawaz Cheema, the owner of the housing scheme.

He said the Enforcement Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

The Enforcement Squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Superintendent Scheme and others took part in the operation as the owner of this property was running illegal housing schemes' site offices in violation of the rules.

The spokesman said the DG advised the general public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check their status before investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and their site offices should be sealed.