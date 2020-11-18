RDA seals site offices of six illegal housing schemes in Taxila

On the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General RDA Amara Khan, the Directorate of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Wednesday took stern action and sealed the site offices of six illegal housing schemes in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ):On the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General RDA Amara Khan, the Directorate of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Wednesday took stern action and sealed the site offices of six illegal housing schemes in Taxila.

According to RDA spokesman, MP&TE Director Shehzad Haider said that notices were issued to the owners of the six illegal housing schemes including Mah Garden Sub-Division, Faisal Town, Margalla Hillsclave, Sub-Division Subhan Millat, Wah Residencia and Aurwa Housing Scheme under Section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Sub-Division Rules 2010.

Assistant Commissioner Taxila Shehzad Mehboob, Superintendent, the staff of MP & TE Directorate RDA, including Scheme Inspector RDA and others, conducted an operation against the six illegal housing schemes.

The owners of these properties were conducting violation.

The chairman RDA advised the public not to invest in any illegal/unauthorized housing scheme in their interest, before buying and selling plots on RDA website rda.gop.pk Visit where complete records of legal and illegal societies will be found, otherwise, they will be responsible for their own losses while Islamabad Electric Supply Company (ISCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SN) GPL) and PTCL asked not to provide services in illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved / illegal, spokesperson added.