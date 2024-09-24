RDA seals six illegal buildings

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in its operation against illegal buildings here on Tuesday conducted raids and sealed SLS School, two under construction residential buildings and three shops.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of Director General (DG), RDA, Kinza Murtaza, conducted a targeted operation against unauthorized/illegal commercial buildings in Civil Lines Housing Scheme and on Dhamyal Kalyal Road, Rawalpindi. During the operation, the Squad sealed SLS school for illegal use of residential plot, two under construction residential buildings and three shops constructed illegally.

The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Squad including the Building Inspectors and other officials concerned.

The owners of the properties violated approved building plans and maps and despite prior notices issued by the RDA, they continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals and No Objection Certificates.

The DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities in residential areas, he added.