RDA Seals Six Illegal Shops In National Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) while conducting an operation against rules violators sealed six shops in National Market in Asghar Mall Scheme.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA Enforcement Squad in a targeted operation conducted against unauthorized commercial buildings on the directives of the Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza sealed illegal shops, constructed on Plot No. 15 and Plot No. S-16-B.

Assistant Director, Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials took part in the operation.

The property owners, identified as Mohsin Hameed Shami and Nadeem Fazal Khan violated approved building plans and maps and constructed illegal shops.

Despite notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to flout regulations, breaching the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 by constructing illegal commercial buildings without obtaining the necessary approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action in accordance with the law against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities in residential areas, the spokesman informed.

He said that the authorities concerned had urged the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action.

