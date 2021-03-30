UrduPoint.com
RDA Seals Six Under Construction Buildings In Elite Reverie Housing Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

RDA seals six under construction buildings in Elite Reverie Housing Scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday sealed six under construction apartment buildings at Elite Reverie Housing Scheme.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) team on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani conducted operation against illegal and unauthorized buildings and sealed six under construction apartment buildings at pavilions 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 at Elite Reverie Housing Scheme (Eighteen Islamabad project) here.

These buildings were being constructed in violation of approved layout plan, he said adding, the RDA authorities took action in accordance with the law and sealed the under construction buildings.

RDA is conducting a grand operation against the rules violators, illegal construction and land mafia. Building Control Wing has been actively conducting operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments, he added.

The spokesman said that the DG had directed the authorities to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

