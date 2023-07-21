RDA seals two illegal commercial buildings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Friday sealed two illegal commercial buildings in Saidpur Housing Scheme and University Town.

According to an RDA spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, carried out operations against unauthorized and illegal commercial constructions and sealed a plaza constructed on plot no 221-A in Saidpur Housing Scheme and commercial building being used for a school at Plot no 3, Block-A, University Town.

The buildings were sealed on violations of approved building plans, the spokesman said.

He said that the Enforcement Squad RDA including Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors and others took part in the operations.

The spokesman informed that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of these properties namely Iftikhar Yaqoob, Usman Javed, Mukhtar Ahmad and Abdul Aziz Khan.

He said that the DG had directed the Land Use and Building Control Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.