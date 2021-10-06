RDA seals two illegal site offices in Saddar Baroni area

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing grand operation against illegal housing schemes has sealed two site offices of Raja Asif and Haji Murtaza in Mouza Jorian near Lane No 11, Lalazar 2, in Saddar Baroni area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing grand operation against illegal housing schemes has sealed two site offices of Raja Asif and Haji Murtaza in Mouza Jorian near Lane No 11, Lalazar 2, in Saddar Baroni area.

Talking to APP, the RDA spokesman informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA on the directives of Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza took action against the land subdivision rules violators.

The RDA's operation against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions is underway and earnest efforts are being made to control illegal business of the unapproved housing projects, he added.

He said that notices were also issued to the owners of illegal projects as they were running illegal site offices in violation of the rules.

The Chairman had also advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal or unauthorized housing schemes and check status of the housing projects before any investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the Chairman had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal housing projects without any discrimination.

/395