UrduPoint.com

RDA Seals Two Illegal Site Offices In Saddar Baroni Area

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:05 PM

RDA seals two illegal site offices in Saddar Baroni area

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing grand operation against illegal housing schemes has sealed two site offices of Raja Asif and Haji Murtaza in Mouza Jorian near Lane No 11, Lalazar 2, in Saddar Baroni area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing grand operation against illegal housing schemes has sealed two site offices of Raja Asif and Haji Murtaza in Mouza Jorian near Lane No 11, Lalazar 2, in Saddar Baroni area.

Talking to APP, the RDA spokesman informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA on the directives of Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza took action against the land subdivision rules violators.

The RDA's operation against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions is underway and earnest efforts are being made to control illegal business of the unapproved housing projects, he added.

He said that notices were also issued to the owners of illegal projects as they were running illegal site offices in violation of the rules.

The Chairman had also advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal or unauthorized housing schemes and check status of the housing projects before any investment at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the Chairman had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal housing projects without any discrimination.

/395

Related Topics

Business Traffic Rawalpindi SITE Saddar Housing

Recent Stories

Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for ..

Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Tehran Ready to Arrange New Visit of IAEA Chief Gr ..

Tehran Ready to Arrange New Visit of IAEA Chief Grossi - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 EU Council authorizes start of Gibraltar treaty ta ..

EU Council authorizes start of Gibraltar treaty talks with UK

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Gene ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva in October - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromisin ..

Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromising Fight Against Terrorism - La ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.