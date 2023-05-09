RDA seals two shops on Faisal Colony Road

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) sealed two shops on Faisal Colony Service Road, near old airport road, here on Tuesday.

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA enforcement squad on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa carried out an operation against unauthorized and illegal buildings and also demolished the shed of an under-construction house on Faisal Colony Service Road.

He said that on a complaint which was registered by a citizen namely Sajjad Haider Abbasi, the RDA enforcement squad conducted an operation against the illegal construction.

The enforcement squad including the Deputy Director of Building Control, Incharge/Assistant Director of Building Control, Building Inspectors, and others carried out the operation.

He said that the DG had directed the relevant authorities to take stern action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities without any discrimination.

He said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings.

"The citizens are also advised to remove encroachments on their own to avoid any legal action, not to invest in illegal and unauthorized projects, and check their status before investment from the office, he added.