RDA seals warehouse of prominent food outlet

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The enforcement squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Monday sealed a warehouse of the famous food outlet Savour Foods at Kallar Road, Rawat.

According to an RDA spokesperson, the action was taken on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, over violations of building bylaws.

He said that the warehouse was functioning without proper approvals and was in clear violation of existing zoning regulations.

The DG RDA reiterated RDA’s commitment to upholding the city’s development and urged all commercial entities to adhere strictly to legal requirements and obtain the necessary approvals.

She said that the action follows instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has mandated a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments and illegal developments.

The RDA also calls on the public to cooperate in preserving encroachment-free areas and contribute to making Rawalpindi’s streets safer, more accessible, and free of unnecessary congestion, she added.

The operation was conducted by RDA Building Superintendent Shafiq Ur Rahman, Building Inspectors Shahzad Mahmood, Asim Nawaz, Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik and others.