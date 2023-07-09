Open Menu

RDA Seeks Suggestions, Proposals On Peri-urban Plan Of Three Tehsils

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

RDA seeks suggestions, proposals on peri-urban plan of three tehsils

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has invited suggestions and proposals on Peri-Urban plan of three tehsils of Rawalpindi district, Kalar Syedan, Taxila and Kahota.

According to a RDA spokesman, chairing a meeting held here about the new determination of urban limits and completing the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone, Rawalpindi, the Director General, RDA said that the citizens' objections and suggestions related to three tehsils would be appreciated.

The consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan Company gave a detailed presentation about the proposals of Peri-Urban Structure, he said adding, the meeting was informed about the new urban limits and restrictions in Peri-Urban Structure Plan.

The objections and suggestions could be submitted in the office of the Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo within next seven days so that these could be incorporated in the plan.

He said, Director MP&TE could also be contacted during office hours on 051- 5554043.

The proposed peri-urban structure plan of four tehsils of Rawalpindi, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahota had been completed and uploaded on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.

