RDA sends 2022-23 budget worth Rs 2.287 bn to Punjab Govt for approval

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sent its annual budget prepared for 2022-23 worth Rs 2.287 billion and estimates of development expenditure to the Punjab government for approval.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, the Finance Sub-Committee comprising Finance Department, Planning and Development Department, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department under the chairmanship of RDA Director General Tahir Zafar Abbasi reviewed the annual budget of RDA before sending to the provincial government.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood also attended the meeting.

Hafiz Irfan informed that total outlay of RDA budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 was Rs 2.287 billion. The Punjab government would provide Rs 49,506 million for the proposed development schemes from its annual development programme.

RDA included ongoing development schemes including construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road-R3 (38.3 km) main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2) worth Rs 12,000 million and provision of LED street lights for Ward 1 to Ward 6 of Chaklala Cantonment board, UC-42, UC-75 and UC-78 Rawalpindi for which Rs 10 million have been allocated, he said.

The spokesman informed that under the annual development programme, Rs 20 million have also been allocated for land acquisition for construction of Nullah Lai Expressway and flood channel, construction work of Nullah Lai Expressway project phase-1, from Katarian to Ammar Chowk.

Rs 300 million have also been allocated for remodeling of Kutchary Chowk Rawalpindi, Rs 300 million for remodeling of Defence Chowk Rawalpindi, Rs 20 million for establishment of PMU for construction of Nullah Lai Expressway Project, he added.

Revenue target for FY 2021-22 was set at Rs 433 million and RDA had achieved recovery target for FY 2021-22, he said adding, Rs 395 million had been allocated for non-development expenditures and expenses which include pay, pension salary, electricity, telephone, repair and maintenance fuel, etc, while the department had saved Rs.154 million in non-development expenditures.