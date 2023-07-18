RDA sends Rs 3255.35 mln budget to Punjab Govt for approval

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday sent its annual budget prepared for the fiscal year 2023-24 worth Rs 3255.35 million and estimates of development expenditure to the Punjab government for approval.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, the Finance Sub-Committee comprising the Finance Department, Planning and Development Department and Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department under the chairmanship of Director General, RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa reviewed and vetted the annual budget of RDA for fiscal year 2023-24.

The meeting was informed the total outlay of RDA budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs3255.35 million. The major portion of the budget worth Rs 700 million was allocated for the ongoing and new development schemes.

The ongoing development schemes included Rawalpindi Ring Road-R3 (38.3 km) main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2), remodeling of Kutchery Chowk, Rawalpindi, land acquisition for the construction of Lai Expressway & Flood Channel , Rawalpindi, establishment of PMU for construction of Lai Nullah Expressway Project and Urban Regeneration Plant along Lai Nullah.

The new development schemes under ADP 2023-24 included construction of Lai Nullah Project, Rawalpindi and the construction of additional third floor at RDA car parking plaza Fawara Chowk Rawalpindi.

The meeting was also informed that the income target for FY 2022-23 was set at Rs 619.32 million and RDA had achieved the recovery target. An amount of Rs 482.6 million was allocated for non-development expenditures and expenses which included pension and salary, utility bills, repair and maintenance, fuel etc while the department had saved Rs143 million in non-development expenditures.

WASA's ongoing and new development schemes under ADP 2023-24 included expansion of Water Supply from Chahan Dam, construction of four sewerage treatment plants and sewerage lines, improvement/rehabilitation of sewerage system in Satellite Town and adjoining areas, land acquisition for water supply system from Dadhocha Dam and rehabilitation/up-gradation of Rawal Lake treatment Plants, old transmission pipe and water testing laboratory. 11 schemes of District Development package worth Rs 222.817 million has also been vetted during the meeting.

Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Malik Ghazanfer Ali Awan, Director Adman & Finance RDA, Tahir Bashir, Director Admin and Revenue WASA, Khawaja Arshad Javed, Deputy Director Finance RDA and the representatives of Finance Department, HUD&PHED and P&D Department attended the meeting.