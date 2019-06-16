UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Sets Up Wall Of Kindness On Murree Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:30 PM

RDA sets up Wall of Kindness on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has set up a Wall of Kindness on the Murree Road adjacent Liaquat Bagh to help the poor students.

The poor and needy students would get school uniforms, books and accessories from the Wall of Kindness, which would be functional soon, RDA Chairman Arif Abbasi told APP on Sunday.

He said the purpose of setting up the Wall of Kindness was to help the deserving students continue their studies. It was the moral and religious duty of all to take part in such activities.

Arif Abbasi appealed to the citizens and students to donate extra books, copies and other donations, so that the deserving children would not be deprived of education due to lack of financial resources.

He said the poor people would also be served free meal at the Wall of Kindness respectfully.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward and play their active role in helping the needy people.

He said the project had been completed with the help of donors and more such welfare projects would be launched in future.

Related Topics

Poor Education Murree Road Rawalpindi Bagh Sunday Moral All From

Recent Stories

UAE a global model in adopting AI: Omar Al Olama

1 hour ago

MBRSG to host 20th International Conference on Dig ..

2 hours ago

ADX appoints Al Ramz Capital as liquidity provider ..

2 hours ago

Nasser Al Hamli meets with Bahrain, Egypt and Jord ..

3 hours ago

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

3 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi reiterates IPA’s commitment to ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.