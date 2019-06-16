RDA sets up Wall of Kindness on Murree Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has set up a Wall of Kindness on the Murree Road adjacent Liaquat Bagh to help the poor students.

The poor and needy students would get school uniforms, books and accessories from the Wall of Kindness, which would be functional soon, RDA Chairman Arif Abbasi told APP on Sunday.

He said the purpose of setting up the Wall of Kindness was to help the deserving students continue their studies. It was the moral and religious duty of all to take part in such activities.

Arif Abbasi appealed to the citizens and students to donate extra books, copies and other donations, so that the deserving children would not be deprived of education due to lack of financial resources.

He said the poor people would also be served free meal at the Wall of Kindness respectfully.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward and play their active role in helping the needy people.

He said the project had been completed with the help of donors and more such welfare projects would be launched in future.