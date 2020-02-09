RDA summons tenders for projects worth Rs 12 crore.

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has summoned tenders to construct projects such as road infrastructure, sewerage line, busiest airport road, and 3 pedestrian bridges for public use which cost Rs 12.5 crore.

The road infrastructure upgradation includes airport road, Ammar Shaheed chowk, Takral chowk and sewerage line.

The project will be completed in one and half month, which cost Rs 2 crore and 50 lakhs. Whereas the 3 pedestrian bridges construction which will cost Rs 10 crore on the airport road.The deadline set for this project completion is 1 year and contract will be awarded to those companies who will qualify legal process after receiving tenders on these projects.