RDA suspends two officials over showing negligence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ):The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Issani has suspended two officials of the Authority over their poor and negligent behavior in dispensing their duties.

The DG RDA visited various ongoing projects of RDA for inspection including Dualization of Dr Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex Rawalpindi, Construction / Widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot Rawalpindi and construction work of three pedestrian bridges on Airport Road.

He expressed his displeasure during the inspection and suspended two officials namely SDO Muhammad Akram Nadeem and Sub-Engineer Muhammad Tariq over their negligence.

The DG RDA directed to expedite the work and said that he would inspect again within ten days.

Chief Engineer RDA was also present on the spot.