RDA Takes Action Against Five Illegal Housing Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Enforcement Squad on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has taken action in accordance with the law against five illegal housing schemes.
According to the RDA spokesman, RDA Task Force accelerating its ongoing operation against illegal housing scheme conducted raids in different areas and took action against Abdullah City, Avalon City, Discovery Garden, Moon Galaxy and Shahe Kharasan, located in Mouza Sehal, Rajar, Mujahid, Kolian Hameed and Chakra.
The Enforcement Squad sealed offices and demolished the main gates, site offices, boundary walls, road infrastructures and street lights of the illegal housing schemes.
The operation was conducted on the special instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Abdul Aamir Khattak, under the supervision of Director General (DG) RDA Kinza Murtaza, Additional DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and the City Police Officer Rawalpindi.
The DG RDA said that on the directives of the Commissioner, crackdown against illegal housing societies would continue without any discrimination. Despite warnings to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots, and development activities, the owners of the illegal housing schemes in violation of the rules continued their illegal business. The authority was taking strict action against the rules violators, she added.
The DG advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA website, www.rda.gop.pk to get information about legal and illegal housing projects.
