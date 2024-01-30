RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, is taking action by the law against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects, said an RDA spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, is taking action by the law against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects, said an RDA spokesman.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA was taking action against the rules violators.

He said that the citizens had been informed that the owners and representatives of Ruden Enclave, Mivida City I & II, Ring Road Enclave, Dewan Sharif Accommodation and Town-21 were running their publicity campaigns without approval, through various media platforms and showing their schemes to be located near Rawalpindi Ring Road.

Whereas Rawalpindi Ring Road is an "access control" road and no private housing scheme has direct access to it, the spokesman added.

He advised the citizens not to give importance to misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes and to check the status of the housing projects from RDA before any investment.

The Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of these schemes. Whereas the cases of all the aforementioned housing schemes are under process in Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and they are still illegal housing schemes, he said.

The citizens should check the status of the housing schemes before investment and RDA and PHATA offices could be contacted, he added.