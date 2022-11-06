UrduPoint.com

RDA Takes Action Against Illegal Construction; Seals 146 Buildings

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RDA takes action against illegal construction; seals 146 buildings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :On the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and the illegal buildings are being sealed.

According to RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA under its ongoing operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings conducted raids and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

As many as 146 illegal buildings including 100 shops at Banni stop, Mori Ghazan area on Chakri Road, one residential under construction building at Gulraiz Housing scheme Rwp, booking offices of two illegal private housing schemes at Moza Thalian near new airport Islamabad and commercial market Rwp and 40 illegal shops on Girja and Chakra roads were sealed during last two weeks.

He said the authority had launched a grand operation against illegal construction to curb encroachments and land grabbing.

The LU&BC Wing staff including Assistant Directors, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation and sealed the illegal commercial buildings as the owners of the properties had violated approved plans/maps, violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The owners of the properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates from the authorities concerned, he added.

He said that on the direction of the DG notices were also served earlier to the rules violators.

The spokesman informed that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings and encroachments without any discrimination.

The citizens had also been requested to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal action, he said.

To a question the spokesman said that the owners and sponsors of the illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements, adding, in this regard, the planning wing of the RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

He said that the DG had also requested the departments concerned including Parks and Horticulture Authority, Local Government and Rawalpindi Cantonment board that they should not give approval of advertisements of illegal housing schemes. Prior approval letters may be sought from RDA to save the people from fraud and cheating, he added.

He said the DG had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and check the status of the projects before any investment on RDA's official website rda.gop.pk.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Road Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency May Market From Government Airport Housing

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.