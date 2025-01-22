Open Menu

RDA Takes Action Against Illegal Construction At Top City Housing Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 07:39 PM

RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, on Wednesday took action against illegal construction activities at the Top City Housing Scheme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, on Wednesday took action against illegal construction activities at the Top City Housing Scheme.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA sealed several illegally constructed and under-construction site and marketing offices of the housing scheme.

The decisive move marks a significant step toward ensuring that all the construction activities in the area comply with established development regulations.

Taking action on the violations, the RDA aims to uphold the integrity of the region’s urban planning and ensure that all construction projects are carried out legally in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

The Authority remains committed to upholding city planning regulations and ensuring that all development activities follow legal procedures.

“We are committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi's development standards and protecting the interests of the citizens, said DG RDA.

The operation was conducted to curb illegal construction and enforce the law, she added.

The RDA is making efforts to maintain transparency, accountability, and regulatory adherence in the development of housing schemes, and the operation is part of its ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal construction practices in Rawalpindi.

She also urged the developers and stakeholders to ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations to avoid such enforcement actions.

The RDA Enforcement Squad would continue to monitor the situation and take further necessary action in line with urban development laws, she added.

Recent Stories

Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic de ..

Mangla Dam plays pivotal role in socio-economic development of country: Chairman ..

32 seconds ago
 NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions

NHMP foil bid to smuggle NCP items worth millions

33 seconds ago
 Cold and dry weather to prevail across country wit ..

Cold and dry weather to prevail across country with chances of fog at some place ..

35 seconds ago
 RDA takes action against illegal construction at T ..

RDA takes action against illegal construction at Top City Housing Scheme

37 seconds ago
 Corruption-free departments first priority: commis ..

Corruption-free departments first priority: commissioner

13 minutes ago
 Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach po ..

Hut School: DPO recruits MPhil teacher to teach poor children

13 minutes ago
Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied ..

Commissioner inspects medical facilities at Allied Hospital-II

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs A ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif briefs Air War Course delegation on Pu ..

3 minutes ago
 Polio cases declined in country, no new case repor ..

Polio cases declined in country, no new case reported in Jan 2025: NA told

3 minutes ago
 Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to e ..

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) organises rally to express solidarity with Palesti ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa ..

Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa for his remarkable contributio ..

3 minutes ago
 Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 intr ..

Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2025 introduced in NA

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan