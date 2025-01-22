RDA Takes Action Against Illegal Construction At Top City Housing Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 07:39 PM
The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Kinza Murtaza, on Wednesday took action against illegal construction activities at the Top City Housing Scheme
According to a RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA sealed several illegally constructed and under-construction site and marketing offices of the housing scheme.
The decisive move marks a significant step toward ensuring that all the construction activities in the area comply with established development regulations.
Taking action on the violations, the RDA aims to uphold the integrity of the region’s urban planning and ensure that all construction projects are carried out legally in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.
The Authority remains committed to upholding city planning regulations and ensuring that all development activities follow legal procedures.
“We are committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi's development standards and protecting the interests of the citizens, said DG RDA.
The operation was conducted to curb illegal construction and enforce the law, she added.
The RDA is making efforts to maintain transparency, accountability, and regulatory adherence in the development of housing schemes, and the operation is part of its ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal construction practices in Rawalpindi.
She also urged the developers and stakeholders to ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations to avoid such enforcement actions.
The RDA Enforcement Squad would continue to monitor the situation and take further necessary action in line with urban development laws, she added.
