RDA Takes Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has launched operation against illegal housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Task Force had accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.

The RDA Enforcement Squad while conducting operation in Taxila took action against eight illegal housing schemes namely Aroura Housing Scheme, Al-Khan Enclave, Land Sub-Division, Wah Residencia, Fahad Builders (office of illegal schemes education Town/Wah Hills), Al-Madina Land Sub-Division, Education Town/Wah Hills/Kashmir Town and Khawas Town.

The schemes are located in Mouzas Lab Thatho, Niko, Bhoti Pind, Buddu, Gari Afghana, and Bajar, Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi.

The Enforcement Squad sealed and demolished the site offices and land sub-divisions of the illegal housing schemes, the spokesman informed.

The operation was conducted on the orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamir Khattak, Director General RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi and the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that despite warnings to cease illegal advertisements, booking of the plots, and development work, the owners of the housing schemes were operating booking offices in violation of the rules.

He said that under the Commissioner’s orders, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue to prevent fraud and protect the citizens from exploitation.

The spokesman said that the RDA had advised the citizens not to invest illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk to check status of all legal and illegal housing societies.

