RDA takes solid steps for facilitation of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of Punjab, the authority has taken solid steps for facilitation of the citizens.

Chairman said that an online facility has been provided in One Window Operation Center RDA for the general public. The Center has facilitated the local residents and the overseas Pakistanis. 132 commercial and 975 residential buildings maps were approved during year 2020-21, he added.

He said that the department was approving the building maps and other related matters within the announced period.

The authority had also reduced commercialization fee from 20% to 10% under Land Use Rules 2021, he said adding, RDA was now approving domestic and commercial maps in just 30 days, changing land use in 45 days and private housing schemes in 75 days.

He further said that RDA had set a time frame for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and approval of building plans/maps with a view to facilitate construction activities and facilitate the builders and the developers.

He informed that the construction industry in the district had grown 10 times during last three years.

He advised the administration of different construction sector projects to complete the documents of their projects and submit to RDA, so that approval process could be completed within stipulated time frame.

He said that due to the business friendly initiatives taken by RDA, the construction activities had accelerated and the revenue of the organization had also increased manifold. The new system for the speedy process for the building plan approval had increased the revenue considerably.

Talking about the approval of maps, he said that the system of approval of maps had been simplified.

The construction package was a reflection of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he added.

He assured that RDA would extend all possible support to the business community for the completion of the new industrial estate project.

He informed that RDA had taken solid steps to implement 'ease of doing business' policy in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Chairman said the Complaint Cell/One Window Operation in RDA was established to provide expeditious relief to the general public.

Direct access of the general public to RDA functionaries was banned and all the petitions/applications were received through One Window, he said.

Entire record of the housing societies was also being computerized, he informed.

Chairman said that as per the policy of the Punjab government, RDA had taken solid steps to facilitate the construction sector.

He said that the Punjab Government had taken steps to provide assistance and facilities to the construction sector and for formal approval of different projects from various departments.

The RDA had fixed a time limit for approval of the construction sector projects particularly in four areas, the Chairman said and informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to make all out efforts for approval of the projects within shortest possible time frame.

He advised the citizens to take prior approval for various works from RDA and informed that the department had fixed 30 days for approval of residential and commercial maps, 30 days for supplementary maps, 45 days for land use change and 75 days for private housing scheme project.

RDA was serving the residents and more facilities would be provided to them under one-window operation in near future, he added.

