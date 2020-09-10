RDA takes solid steps to facilitate construction sector: Chairman

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that as per the policy of the Punjab government, RDA was taking solid steps to facilitate the construction sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that as per the policy of the Punjab government, RDA was taking solid steps to facilitate the construction sector.

He said that the Punjab Government had taken solid steps to provide assistance and facilities to the construction sector and for formal approval of different projects from various departments.

The RDA had fixed a time limit for approval of the construction sector projects particularly in four areas, the Chairman said and directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts for approval of the projects within shortest possible time frame.

He said that the department was approving the building maps and other related matters within the stipulated time frame.

He advised the citizens to take prior approval for various works from RDA and informed that the department had fixed 30 days for approval of residential and commercial maps, 30 days for supplementary maps, 45 days for land use change and 75 days for private housing scheme project.

In light of the directives, RDA had also issued special instructions to its respective staff to facilitate the construction sector and investors, he added.

He urged the administration of different construction sector projects to complete the documents of their projects and submit to RDA, so that approval process could be completed within the stipulated time frame.

He informed that the entire record of the housing societies was being computerized.

To a question he said that total 135 building plans were submitted during last two months including 117 residential and 18 commercial.

Out of total building plans submitted, 50 percent were approved within 15 days, he said adding, two applications submitted for change of land use were also approved. The new system for the speedy process for the building plan approval generated revenue amounting to Rs 30 million in two months.

RDA was serving the residents and more facilities would be provided to them under one-window operation in near future, he added.