RDA Takes Strict Action Against Illegal Housing Scheme Green Hawks
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday launched an operation and took strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing scheme Green Hawks.
According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA demolished infrastructures while carrying out a grand operation against illegal housing scheme namely Green Hawks (Hartus Floare Farm).
He said the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza was supervising the operations against illegal constructions in approved and illegal housing societies.
The spokesman said that grand operation against all illegal constructions would continue without any discrimination and no one would be allowed to loot the citizens.
He informed that the citizens had been advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk or visit the RDA office to get information.
Notices were issued to the owners and sponsors of the housing scheme and directed to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots and development work, he added.
The owners of the illegal housing schemes were running booking offices of illegal housing schemes in violation of the rules.
The operation team Incharge Enforcement Squad RDA /Assistant Director Building Control Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Planning Mehwish Naseem, police team from Police Station Chontra, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members took part in the grand operation, he added.
