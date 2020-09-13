RDA taking solid steps for 'Ease of Doing Business' policy: Chairman RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has said that Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was taking solid steps to implement 'ease of doing business' policy in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that the One Window Operation Center of RDA was being computerized to facilitate the citizens.

The Chairman said the program was launched few month ago and the center would start receiving online applications from the citizens soon.

The step would not only facilitate the local residents but also overseas Pakistanis.

He said the RDA was taking solid steps for facilitation of the citizens.

The Complaint Cell/One Window Operation in RDA was established to provide expeditious relief to the general public.

Direct access of the general public to RDA functionaries was banned and all the petitions/applications are received through One Window.

Entire record of the housing societies was also being computerized, he informed.

The Chairman said that as per the policy of the Punjab government, RDA was taking solid steps to facilitate the construction sector.

He said that the Punjab Government had taken solid steps to provide assistance and facilities to the construction sector and for formal approval of different projects from various departments.

The RDA had fixed a time limit for approval of the construction sector projects particularly in four areas, the Chairman said and informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to make all out efforts for approval of the projects within shortest possible time frame.

He said that the department was approving the building maps and other related matters within the announced period.

He advised the citizens to take prior approval for various works from RDA and informed that the department had fixed 30 days for approval of residential and commercial maps, 30 days for supplementary maps, 45 days for land use change and 75 days for private housing scheme project.

In light of the directives, RDA had also issued special instructions to its respective staff to facilitate the construction sector and investors, he added.

He urged the administration of different construction sector projects to complete the documents of their projects and submit to RDA, so that approval process could be completed within stipulated time frame.

Replying to a question he said that total 135 building plans were submitted during last two months including 117 residential and 18 commercial.

Out of total building plans submitted, 50 percent were approved in 15 days, he said adding, two applications submitted for change of land use were also approved. The new system for the speedy process for the building plan approval generated revenue amounting to Rs 30 million in two months.

RDA was serving the residents and more facilities would be provided to them under one-window operation in near future, he added.

To a question the Chairman said, all out efforts were being made to kick off construction work on Rawalpindi Ring Road and Leh Expressway projects this year as RDA was working on fast track on both the projects.

All the planning of Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been completed, expressing the hope that the project would be launched in November or December.

He said, RDA had received Rs 6.5 billion from the Punjab Government for land acquisition for Ring Road project.

The alignment work of the project had been completed, he added.

He informed that the project would have special zones including Industrial, Educational, Recreational, Medical Health, Residential and Aerotropolis etc along with the Ring Road to decongest the city and set a new direction for growth of the city which is a key component of the ring road project.

He told that RDA would acquire land for the project which would be completed under public private partnership basis.

He said, the Leh Expressway would help ease traffic flow in the city.

To another question he informed that a sewage treatment plant would also be constructed at Goraghpur, near Adiala Jail at 5000 kanals land.

The authority had been directed to leave no stone unturned to serve the citizens of Rawalpindi, he added.