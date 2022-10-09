UrduPoint.com

RDA Taking Solid Steps To Provide More Facilities: DG RDA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RDA taking solid steps to provide more facilities: DG RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa is taking solid steps to provide more facilities to the citizens.

According to RDA spokesman, on the direction of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, a chart of fee charges of property transfer, map approval, building completion approval, land use change approval and others had been displayed at one window operation centre (OWOC) for convenience of the citizens.

The authority on the directives of the DG, was taking solid steps to provide more facilities to the citizens, he added.

Compliance of the rules and regulations related to new constructions was mandatory for all, he said, adding, steps were also being taken to solve the problems being confronted by the citizens.

The fee chart had been displayed outside OWOC to facilitate the applicants, he said and informed that it had been made clear that the citizens should only pay the RDA fee fixed by the government and no one could get additional amount from the applicants.

He further said that if there is any complaint or ambiguity in this regard, the DG RDA office could be contacted for redressal.

