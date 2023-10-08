RDA taking strict action against illegal housing societies without discrimination; DG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking strict and indiscriminate action against illegal housing societies in accordance with the law, said Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa here Sunday.

He informed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA under PDC ACT-1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules was taking action against illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi district as the owners and sponsors of unapproved housing schemes were cheating the general public through misleading advertisements. The RDA, on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, had launched grand operation against all illegal housing schemes without discrimination and sealing their offices, he added.

The owners of some illegal housing schemes were giving the impression that RDA was taking action against few schemes which was false and baseless, he said adding, the authority would continue its ongoing operation against the rules violators.

According to RDA spokesman, the Authority was taking action against all illegal and unauthorized housing societies.

If any housing scheme had obtained a stay order from the court, the authority consults its legal branch and takes legal action as per law. The Authority was trying to protect the public from any kind of fraud, he said.

The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies and visit RDA’s official website before investment or get information about the status of the housing projects from RDA, he added.