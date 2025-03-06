RDA Task Force conducts operation against 4 illegal Housing Schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday conducting an operation against four illegal housing schemes took action in accordance with the law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Thursday conducting an operation against four illegal housing schemes took action in accordance with the law.

According to a RDA spokesman, RDA Task Force on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee has accelerated their ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.

The RDA Enforcement Squad in an operation took action against four illegal housing schemes namely Al-Haram City Phase-I Part-II, Park Zameen Town, University Homes and Land Sub-Division (Zaheer Bangial), located in Kolian Per and Mouza Misriot, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi.

The Enforcement Squad sealed and demolished the site offices, road infrastructure, electric polls, road fences, grills, containers, footpaths and side drain of the illegal housing schemes.

Despite warnings to cease illegal advertisements, bookings, and development activities, the owners of the illegal housing schemes continued to operate booking offices in violation of the rules.

The joint operation team included Assistant Director Planning RDA, Ali Raza, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members.

The operation was conducted on the instructions of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

The DG emphasized the continuation of such operations to combat fraudulent practices and protect citizens from exploitation.

The DG said that under the guidance of the Commissioner Rawalpindi, the RDA is committed to maintaining a vigorous approach in eliminating illegal housing societies.

The RDA under an awareness campaign had advised the citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes. The public is encouraged to visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) and only engage with approved housing schemes.